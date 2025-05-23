© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Our changing climate: How does it affect our health?

By Samantha Wright,
Hannah Gardoski
Published May 23, 2025 at 2:45 PM MDT
Idaho Matters has taken a deep dive into how the changing climate is affecting our health.

How important are trees and green spaces to keeping us healthy? How does climate change impact the mental health of our kids? What changes can we implement to make a difference for our planet?

These were all questions we wanted to explore this year, and we've gathered those conversations together in our series "How we're adapting to a changing climate."

So join us as we find answers and look at ways to make positive changes to our health and planet.

Idaho Matters Climate ChangeHealth Care
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
