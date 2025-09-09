Campfire Stories: Bringing people together through the art of storytelling

Everybody has a story to share, and each year writers from all over the state gather around a campfire to do just that.

For eleven years now, Campfire Stories has been featuring unique voices from Idaho’s literary community, and this weekend is no different. Their September event is titled "Latin@s in America."

Christian Winn, the founder and producer of the campfire stories series, and Tomas Baiza, the host of this month's event, as well as writers Maylene Cavazos and Eric Amador, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the event.

