Nonprofit honors those lost on 9/11

On September 11th, 2001, our nation changed forever.

Now, more than 20 years later, as we commemorate this day, it’s important to remember not just the lives we lost but also how our community came together in the aftermath.

This evening, local nonprofit Mission43 will be hosting their annual "9/11 Miles of Remembrance Run."

Dan McGurkin, director of Mission 43, and Andy Johnson, director of the Idaho Outdoor Fieldhouse, join Idaho Matters to talk more about the event.