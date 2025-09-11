© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
KLCZ in Lewiston is currently experiencing an outage.
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Nonprofit honors those lost on 9/11

By Hannah Gardoski
Published September 11, 2025 at 1:54 PM MDT
The 9/11 Miles of Remembrance Run event kicks off at 5:00 pm on September 11th.
Mission43
On September 11th, 2001, our nation changed forever.

Now, more than 20 years later, as we commemorate this day, it’s important to remember not just the lives we lost but also how our community came together in the aftermath.

This evening, local nonprofit Mission43 will be hosting their annual "9/11 Miles of Remembrance Run."

Dan McGurkin, director of Mission 43, and Andy Johnson, director of the Idaho Outdoor Fieldhouse, join Idaho Matters to talk more about the event.

Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
