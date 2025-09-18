Two best-selling authors share the inspiration behind their work

Together they’ve written more than 90 books and sold millions of copies around the world.

They write humor, suspense, and young adult novels, and they’re both members of the "Rock Bottom Remainders," which is a rock band made up of published authors and includes Amy Tan, Matt Groening, and Stephen King, just to name a few of its members.

Dave Barry rose to fame with his nationally syndicated humor column and has written more than 40 books.

Not to be outdone, Ridley Pearson has written more than 50 books, including the best-selling Kingdom Keepers series set in Disney World and other Disney parks.

And we got the chance this year to sit down with both of these amazing authors to talk about their latest books, and we wanted to share those conversations with you. We’ll also find out how Ridley’s book Peter and the Starcatcher is coming to life at our very own Idaho Shakespeare Festival!

