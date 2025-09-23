© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Maintenance at Brundage stations Tuesday may cause disruptions to McCall signals. Thank you for your patience.
Experience raptors up close at the World Center for Birds of Prey

By Samantha Wright
Published September 23, 2025 at 2:15 PM MDT
Imagine a huge bird of prey like an owl or a red-tailed hawk, flying right over your head and landing a few feet away. Well, you don’t have to imagine it; that’s what happens each autumn at the World Center for Birds of Prey in Boise.

It’s called Fall Flights, and it’s a chance for a close encounter with some of the avian ambassadors who live at the Center and who spend their time teaching folks why it's so important to protect birds of prey in the wild.

Tate Mason is the Director of the World Center for Birds of Prey, and he’s back on Idaho Matters to tell us more about Fall Flights.

