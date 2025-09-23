Experience raptors up close at the World Center for Birds of Prey

Imagine a huge bird of prey like an owl or a red-tailed hawk, flying right over your head and landing a few feet away. Well, you don’t have to imagine it; that’s what happens each autumn at the World Center for Birds of Prey in Boise .

It’s called Fall Flights , and it’s a chance for a close encounter with some of the avian ambassadors who live at the Center and who spend their time teaching folks why it's so important to protect birds of prey in the wild.