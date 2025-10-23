© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science & Research
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

White-Nose Syndrome threatens bats - A new film tells the story of hope and science

By Samantha Wright
Published October 23, 2025 at 1:47 PM MDT
Several bats fly in the night sky.
Eric Gay
/
AP

With Halloween fast approaching, the image of bats is everywhere you look.

But bats in North America are in trouble thanks to a deadly disease known as white-nose syndrome.

A group of female scientists banded together to try and save these bats, and their story is told in a new documentary called The Invisible Mammal.

Matthew Podolsky with the Wild Lens Collective produced the new film, and he joined Idaho Matters along with Rita Dixon, state wildlife action plan coordinator with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

Tags
Idaho Matters Bats
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate