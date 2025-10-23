White-Nose Syndrome threatens bats - A new film tells the story of hope and science

With Halloween fast approaching, the image of bats is everywhere you look.

But bats in North America are in trouble thanks to a deadly disease known as white-nose syndrome.

A group of female scientists banded together to try and save these bats, and their story is told in a new documentary called The Invisible Mammal.

Matthew Podolsky with the Wild Lens Collective produced the new film, and he joined Idaho Matters along with Rita Dixon, state wildlife action plan coordinator with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

