Shrubs and bees take center stage in Ada Soil & Water spring initiative
Despite the up and down weather spring is coming and that means it’s time to start thinking about plants and pollinators!
The Ada Soil and Water Conservation District is on a mission to help pollinators and help us save and create more green spaces in the Treasure Valley. This year they’re focusing a lot of their attention on shrubs and bees!
Jessica Harrold the director of the Ada Soil & Water Conservation District joined Idaho Matters to talk more.