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Idaho Matters

Shrubs and bees take center stage in Ada Soil & Water spring initiative

By Samantha Wright
Published March 17, 2026 at 1:18 PM MDT
Greg Lilly
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Despite the up and down weather spring is coming and that means it’s time to start thinking about plants and pollinators!

The Ada Soil and Water Conservation District is on a mission to help pollinators and help us save and create more green spaces in the Treasure Valley. This year they’re focusing a lot of their attention on shrubs and bees!

Jessica Harrold the director of the Ada Soil & Water Conservation District joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

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Idaho Matters PollinatorsAda Soil And Water Conservation District
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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
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