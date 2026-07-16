Boise officials address public safety concerns along the Greenbelt

Prosecutors say that Ross Wardlaw stabbed Jordan Harbst to death on the Boise Greenbelt on July 6 . His next hearing is set for Monday, July 20. And on Saturday, July 11, Javier Ortiz was arrested after a woman walking on the Greenbelt was attacked from behind and physically assaulted.

Now police are asking people to be more aware of their surroundings on the Greenbelt and to report any suspicious activity.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and Deputy Chief of Police Tammany Brooks sat down with our George Prentice to talk about just how safe the Greenbelt is and what the Boise Police Department is doing to protect folks on the Greenbelt.