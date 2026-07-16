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Idaho Matters

For those without a home, extreme heat is a growing health risk

By Hannah Gardoski
Published July 16, 2026 at 2:12 PM MDT
Corpus Commons

Once again temperatures in the Treasure Valley are set to hit triple digits.

For some, it's an excuse to turn up the AC, but for those experiencing homelessness, extreme heat can quickly turn into a serious issue.

Daytime shelter Corpus Commons provides a safe place for people to get out of the sun and cool down, but as summer temperatures continue to rise, so does the risk for medical emergencies.

Jessica Abbott, executive director of Corpus Commons, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this issue.

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Idaho Matters HomelessHeat
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Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
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