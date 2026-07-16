For those without a home, extreme heat is a growing health risk

Once again temperatures in the Treasure Valley are set to hit triple digits.

For some, it's an excuse to turn up the AC, but for those experiencing homelessness, extreme heat can quickly turn into a serious issue.

Daytime shelter Corpus Commons provides a safe place for people to get out of the sun and cool down, but as summer temperatures continue to rise, so does the risk for medical emergencies.

Jessica Abbott, executive director of Corpus Commons, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this issue.