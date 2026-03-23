© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho 44: Lincoln County - The Shoshone Project

By Samantha Wright
Published March 23, 2026 at 1:23 PM MDT
Shoshone Ice Caves are just one part of Lincoln County!
Katie Kloppenburg
Shoshone Ice Caves are just one part of Lincoln County!

We’re traveling to all corners of the Gem State with our Idaho 44 project, where we explore every one of our amazing counties and today we head to the middle of Southern Idaho.

Lincoln County has been called “a paradise for explorers.” It’s got ice caves and ice cream and Black Magic Canyon, carved out of the land by the Big Wood River.

Lincoln County is one of Idaho’s most rural counties and while there’s a lot of wild beauty, there are not a lot of jobs. In fact, a lot of people who live in Lincoln County, actually work in Twin Falls or Blaine County - think Ketchum. So the nonprofit Shoshone Project was created to bring philanthropic dollars from Blaine County to the bedroom communities in Lincoln County.

So when Candice Stark sent us an email, we had to find out more. She’s the Founder and Board Chair of the Shoshone Project and she joined Idaho Matters along with Rebecca Wood, Lincoln County Commissioner and the founder of the Lincoln County Youth Center.

Tags
Idaho Matters Idaho 44Idaho EconomyRuralKetchum
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate