Idaho 44: Lincoln County - The Shoshone Project

We’re traveling to all corners of the Gem State with our Idaho 44 project, where we explore every one of our amazing counties and today we head to the middle of Southern Idaho.

Lincoln County has been called “ a paradise for explorers .” It’s got ice caves and ice cream and Black Magic Canyon, carved out of the land by the Big Wood River.

Lincoln County is one of Idaho’s most rural counties and while there’s a lot of wild beauty, there are not a lot of jobs. In fact, a lot of people who live in Lincoln County , actually work in Twin Falls or Blaine County - think Ketchum. So the nonprofit Shoshone Project was created to bring philanthropic dollars from Blaine County to the bedroom communities in Lincoln County.

So when Candice Stark sent us an email, we had to find out more. She’s the Founder and Board Chair of the Shoshone Project and she joined Idaho Matters along with Rebecca Wood, Lincoln County Commissioner and the founder of the Lincoln County Youth Center.