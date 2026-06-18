New trail connection coming to Boise's Table Rock Reserve
Boise's foothills trail network is getting a new connection.
Ridge to Rivers crews are building a new single-track trail in the Table Rock Reserve linking the Rock Garden area to the Table Rock Trail. The route crosses open space that was donated by a local family and will be available for starting tomorrow.
Lisa Duplessie, Foothills and Open Space Superintendent with the Parks and rRecreation Department, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.