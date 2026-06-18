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New trail connection coming to Boise's Table Rock Reserve

By Hannah Gardoski
Published June 18, 2026 at 1:14 PM MDT
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Boise's foothills trail network is getting a new connection.

Ridge to Rivers crews are building a new single-track trail in the Table Rock Reserve linking the Rock Garden area to the Table Rock Trail. The route crosses open space that was donated by a local family and will be available for starting tomorrow.

Lisa Duplessie, Foothills and Open Space Superintendent with the Parks and rRecreation Department, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

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Idaho Matters Boise FoothillsHikingTable Rock
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Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
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