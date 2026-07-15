Wrapping up our America 250: Short Histories of Boise project!

To celebrate America's 250th anniversary, we wanted to discover more about Idaho's history and the places we see and touch in our daily lives.

So we teamed up with the city of Boise to take a deep dive into the history of the capital city, one small piece at a time.

Every Monday leading up to the fourth of July, we brought you our America 250: Short Histories of Boise project with a snapshot of a small corner of our capital city and its unique past, and we went everywhere from Sergeant City to Barber Valley to Chinden Boulevard to the Alaska Building.

We wanted to find out how the series went, so we invited back city historian Ashley O'Hara with Boise's Department of Arts & History, along with Tim Griffith, a graduate student in the Boise State Master's in History program and former Boise State student, Emma Taggart.

