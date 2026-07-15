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Idaho Matters

Wrapping up our America 250: Short Histories of Boise project!

By Samantha Wright
Published July 15, 2026 at 1:41 PM MDT
Aerial view of the Boise airport with Gowen Field visible on the right side of the image.
Boise City Archives, RG007
Aerial view of the Boise airport with Gowen Field visible on the right side of the image.

To celebrate America's 250th anniversary, we wanted to discover more about Idaho's history and the places we see and touch in our daily lives.

So we teamed up with the city of Boise to take a deep dive into the history of the capital city, one small piece at a time.

Every Monday leading up to the fourth of July, we brought you our America 250: Short Histories of Boise project with a snapshot of a small corner of our capital city and its unique past, and we went everywhere from Sergeant City to Barber Valley to Chinden Boulevard to the Alaska Building.

We wanted to find out how the series went, so we invited back city historian Ashley O'Hara with Boise's Department of Arts & History, along with Tim Griffith, a graduate student in the Boise State Master's in History program and former Boise State student, Emma Taggart.

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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
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