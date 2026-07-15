Art comes to life at the Idaho Botanical Garden this summer

Something new is growing at the Idaho Botanical Garden this summer, and it's not a plant.

Giant sculptures are taking over the garden as part of the new Woodland Wonders exhibit, an experience that’s adding a bit of whimsy to the garden pathways. Among the greenery, you’ll find foxes, birds, and butterflies along with other imaginative creations that are perfect for visitors of every age.

Megan Jones, visitor services director for the Idaho Botanical Garden, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the exhibit.

