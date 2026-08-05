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Idaho Matters

Rural health care gets a financial boost in Idaho

By Gemma Gaudette
Published August 5, 2026 at 1:17 PM MDT
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American Heart Association
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The Idaho Department of Health And Welfare is rolling out what could become one of the biggest investments in rural health the state has seen in years. Through the Federal Rural Health Transformation Program, millions of dollars will be available to support new ideas that improve health care access in rural communities. But here's the thing — this isn't just about hospitals.

Cities, counties, libraries, schools, colleges, contractors and many other organizations could all have a role to play. The first round of funding opportunities is already posted, with many more expected in the coming weeks.

To help us understand what this program could mean for communities across Idaho, Idaho Matters sat down with Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Juliet Charron.

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Idaho Matters Rural HealthcareIdaho Department of Health and Welfare
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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

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