Boise Baroque Orchestra gets ready for their summer festival
Last year, the Boise Baroque Orchestra was devastated after the tragic passing of their artistic director Robert Franz.
This summer, the group is regrouping and preparing for their summer festival, which opens Saturday, Aug. 8 under their interim director Daniel Wiley.
They’re also getting ready for their Baroque Institute, as they start their international search for a permanent conductor.
We asked the Orchestra to come back on Idaho Matters, so interim artistic director Daniel Wiley and concertmaster Dawn Douthit Wagster joined us, and back with us again is Orchestra executive director Logan Anderson.