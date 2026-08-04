© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stay informed when wildfire smoke impacts Idaho. Find air quality resources, smoke safety tips and more in our wildfire guide.
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Boise Baroque Orchestra gets ready for their summer festival

By Samantha Wright
Published August 4, 2026 at 1:30 PM MDT
Daniel Wiley conducts the Boise Baroque Orchestra at the Chateau des Fleurs in 2025.
Doug Shaver
/
Shaver Graphics & Photography
Daniel Wiley conducts the Boise Baroque Orchestra at the Chateau des Fleurs in 2025.

Last year, the Boise Baroque Orchestra was devastated after the tragic passing of their artistic director Robert Franz.

This summer, the group is regrouping and preparing for their summer festival, which opens Saturday, Aug. 8 under their interim director Daniel Wiley.

They’re also getting ready for their Baroque Institute, as they start their international search for a permanent conductor.

We asked the Orchestra to come back on Idaho Matters, so interim artistic director Daniel Wiley and concertmaster Dawn Douthit Wagster joined us, and back with us again is Orchestra executive director Logan Anderson.

Tags
Idaho Matters Boise BaroqueMusic Festival
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate