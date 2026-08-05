Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: August 5, 2026

Extreme heat has turned deadly in the Gem State after three Idaho residents have died due to the extreme heat this summer. We also learned two people in the U.S. have died from the cyclosporiasis outbreak. And the FDA is expected to make a decision that could shape the next chapter of MRNA technology and rule on Moderna's flu vaccine.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and the author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak," joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the health news making headlines this week.