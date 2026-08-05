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Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: August 5, 2026

By Gemma Gaudette
Published August 5, 2026 at 1:20 PM MDT
Remains of the post-World War II Patton Bridge are exposed during historically low water levels of the Rhine River during a heat wave and a prolonged drought, across from the Cologne Cathedral in Cologne, Germany, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026.
Martin Meissner
/
Associated Press
Remains of the post-World War II Patton Bridge are exposed during historically low water levels of the Rhine River during a heat wave and a prolonged drought, across from the Cologne Cathedral in Cologne, Germany, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026.

Extreme heat has turned deadly in the Gem State after three Idaho residents have died due to the extreme heat this summer. We also learned two people in the U.S. have died from the cyclosporiasis outbreak. And the FDA is expected to make a decision that could shape the next chapter of MRNA technology and rule on Moderna's flu vaccine.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and the author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak," joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the health news making headlines this week.

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Idaho Matters Doctors RoundtableHeat WaveWildfire SmokeCyclosporaFlu
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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

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