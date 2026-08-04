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The challenges facing boys and what parents can do to help

By Gemma Gaudette
Published August 4, 2026 at 1:31 PM MDT
Russell Lewis
/
NPR

Over the past few years, we've heard a lot about the challenges facing boys and young men. Whether it's mental health, friendship, academic success or simply figuring out what it means to grow into a good man, many parents are asking the same question: How do we raise boys who are kind, resilient, confident, and prepared for the world they're in today?

That's the question at the heart of the book Building Boys: Raising Great Guys in a World That Misunderstands Males. It combines research, practical advice, and real-life parenting to help families better understand how boys grow, learn, and thrive. Gemma Gaudette sat down with Fink when her book first came out, now the book is reaching a new audience with its paperback release.

Jennifer Fink, award-winning writer, mother of four sons, and author of Building Boys, joined Idaho Matters to dive deeper into how to raise boys.

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Idaho Matters BooksMental Health
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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
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