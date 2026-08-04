The challenges facing boys and what parents can do to help

Over the past few years, we've heard a lot about the challenges facing boys and young men. Whether it's mental health, friendship, academic success or simply figuring out what it means to grow into a good man, many parents are asking the same question: How do we raise boys who are kind, resilient, confident, and prepared for the world they're in today?

That's the question at the heart of the book Building Boys: Raising Great Guys in a World That Misunderstands Males. It combines research, practical advice, and real-life parenting to help families better understand how boys grow, learn, and thrive. Gemma Gaudette sat down with Fink when her book first came out, now the book is reaching a new audience with its paperback release.

Jennifer Fink, award-winning writer, mother of four sons, and author of Building Boys, joined Idaho Matters to dive deeper into how to raise boys.