Idaho 44: Clearwater County - Elk River Cardboard Boat Races!

We’re traveling all over the state because we know there are interesting people, places, and histories in each of Idaho’s counties; it’s called the Idaho 44 project.

Clearwater County was named for the beautiful Clearwater River and is home to towns like Pierce, Orofino and Elk River.

Elk River boasts everything from an ice fishing derby in the winter, Easter Egg hunts in the spring and Elk River Days , a two-day festival of community events coming up August 7-9 that includes racing boats made out of cardboard !

The event is a way for the small town to come together and show that a small town has a big heart.

Elk River residents Doug Nelson and Rhonda Bliss joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about Elk River Days and the cardboard boat races.