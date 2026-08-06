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Idaho 44: Clearwater County - Elk River Cardboard Boat Races!

By Samantha Wright
Published August 6, 2026 at 1:12 PM MDT
Elk River Days in Elk River, Idaho features racing cardboard boats on Elk Creek Reservoir!
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Elk River Days in Elk River, Idaho features racing cardboard boats on Elk Creek Reservoir!
Christina Bartlett / Elk River
Elk River Days in Elk River, Idaho
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Elk River Days in Elk River, Idaho
Christina Bartlett / Elk River
The boats have to be made of cardboard to compete in the races at Elk River Days in Elk River, Idaho.
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The boats have to be made of cardboard to compete in the races at Elk River Days in Elk River, Idaho.
Christina Bartlett / Elk River
Anyone can build a cardboard boat for Elk River Days in Elk River, Idaho.
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Anyone can build a cardboard boat for Elk River Days in Elk River, Idaho.
Christina Bartlett / Elk River
Elk River Days in Elk River, Idaho
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Elk River Days in Elk River, Idaho
Christina Bartlett / Elk River

We’re traveling all over the state because we know there are interesting people, places, and histories in each of Idaho’s counties; it’s called the Idaho 44 project. 

Clearwater County was named for the beautiful Clearwater River and is home to towns like Pierce, Orofino and Elk River.

Elk River boasts everything from an ice fishing derby in the winter, Easter Egg hunts in the spring and Elk River Days, a two-day festival of community events coming up August 7-9 that includes racing boats made out of cardboard!

The event is a way for the small town to come together and show that a small town has a big heart.

Elk River residents Doug Nelson and Rhonda Bliss joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about Elk River Days and the cardboard boat races.

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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

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