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Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: August 19, 2026

By Gemma Gaudette
Published August 19, 2026 at 1:19 PM MDT
File - In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist Nadja Reissen examines a mosquito in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Rick Bowmer/AP
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AP
File - In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist Nadja Reissen examines a mosquito in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Idaho has its first confirmed case of West Nile Virus meningitis this year and health officials say West Nile has already been detected in mosquitoes in several Idaho counties. Wastewater testing shows high levels of the COVID-19 virus in Boise just as students head back to school. Plus, vaccine exemptions among U.S. kindergartners have hit a record high, as childhood vaccination rates continue to fall.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and the author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak," joined Idaho Matters to discuss the health news making headlines this week.

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Idaho Matters Doctors RoundtableWest Nile VirusFluCOVID-19
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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
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