Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: August 19, 2026

Idaho has its first confirmed case of West Nile Virus meningitis this year and health officials say West Nile has already been detected in mosquitoes in several Idaho counties. Wastewater testing shows high levels of the COVID-19 virus in Boise just as students head back to school. Plus, vaccine exemptions among U.S. kindergartners have hit a record high, as childhood vaccination rates continue to fall.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and the author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak," joined Idaho Matters to discuss the health news making headlines this week.