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Idaho Matters

One woman's story: Navigating pregnancy care under Idaho's abortion ban

By Hannah Gardoski
Published August 19, 2026 at 1:14 PM MDT
Jamie Grill
/
Tetra images RF/Getty Images

In Idaho, 14 out of the state's 44 counties are considered maternity care deserts.

That means expectant mothers in these communities do not have a place where they can receive local care.

As a result, they often have to commute, sometimes driving more than an hour to get to the closest hospital. And for some patients, the challenge doesn’t end there.

When the U.S. Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade with the Dobbs decision in 2022, Idaho's abortion ban took effect, creating new concerns for doctors treating complicated pregnancies.

In the wake of this, our state lost more than 30% of OB/GYN physicians practicing obstetrics, according to a 2025 study, making it even more difficult for patients to receive maternal healthcare.

Kayla Smith, a patient living in Nampa who was impacted by Idaho's abortion ban; Dr. Jessica Evans-Wall, an emergency medicine physician practicing in Boise; and Dr. Caitlin Gustafson, a family medicine physician in McCall, who is also the board president of the Idaho Coalition for Safe Healthcare, joined Idaho Matters for the discussion.

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Idaho Matters Abortion ReversalPregnancy
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Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

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