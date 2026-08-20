Magic, humor and mischief collide in new fantasy romance

This episode of Idaho Matters originally aired on June 2, 2026.

Magic often shows up in the most unusual of places, and in Elizabeth Everett's newest novel, that place just so happens to be the Number Five Wayside Inn.

Inside its walls fairies, gargoyles, a dreamy hotel manager, and a down-on-her-luck single mom collide in a story that is full of humor, warmth, and lots of heart.