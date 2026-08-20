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Idaho Matters

Magic, humor and mischief collide in new fantasy romance

By Hannah Gardoski
Published August 20, 2026 at 12:46 PM MDT
Ace

This episode of Idaho Matters originally aired on June 2, 2026.

Magic often shows up in the most unusual of places, and in Elizabeth Everett's newest novel, that place just so happens to be the Number Five Wayside Inn.

Inside its walls fairies, gargoyles, a dreamy hotel manager, and a down-on-her-luck single mom collide in a story that is full of humor, warmth, and lots of heart.

Everett sat down with our associate producer Hannah Gardoski to talk more about “Magic and Mischief at the Wayside Hotel."

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Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
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