Christian Nationalism finds foothold in Idaho

Religion has always played a role in American politics, and Idaho is certainly no exception.

But one group that tracks extremist and anti-democratic movements says something more specific is happening here: the growing influence of Christian nationalism.

Western states' center points to everything from the rhetoric of some political figures to organizations training Christians to become more active in politics.

But "Christian nationalism" can be a loaded term, and people don't always agree on who fits that description or even exactly what it means.

Dr. Liz Yates is a sociologist and program director at Western States Center and joined Idaho Matters to talk about what her organization is seeing in Idaho.