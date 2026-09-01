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Churches could play a bigger role in Idaho's abortion fight

By Gemma Gaudette
Published September 1, 2026 at 1:28 PM MDT
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New guidance from Idaho's attorney general could give churches a much bigger role in this fall's fight over abortion rights, without requiring them to reveal who's funding that effort.

Attorney General Raúl Labrador's office says churches can spend money supporting or opposing ballot initiatives, including Proposition One, and, in some cases, only the church's name would have to appear on campaign finance reports not the names of its donors.

The opinion comes after several churches asked the secretary of state's office for clarification about Idaho's campaign finance laws.

Our James Dawson has been covering this story and he joined Idaho Matters to explain more.

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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

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