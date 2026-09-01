Meet the birds taking flight at the World Center for Birds of Prey

A red-tailed hawk named Phoenix is helping spread the word about this years Fall Flights!

Phoenix is an avian ambassador with The Peregrine Fund and the World Center for Birds of Prey. Fall Flights gives visitors the chance to watch six avian ambassadors fly overhead in a dramatic program designed to educate viewers about raptors and how they're doing in the world.

Tate Mason, Director of the World Center for Birds of Prey, and Stephanie Ashley, curator of birds at The Peregrine Fund, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this year's program and the work being done to educate the public about birds of prey.

