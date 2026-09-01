© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Meet the birds taking flight at the World Center for Birds of Prey

By Samantha Wright
Published September 1, 2026 at 1:26 PM MDT
1 of 3  — RS12078__Jim Shane_lpr.jpg
Jim Shane
2 of 3  — RS12086__Jim Shane_lpr.jpg
Jim Shane
3 of 3  — RS12445__Jim Shane_lpr.jpg
Jim Shane

A red-tailed hawk named Phoenix is helping spread the word about this years Fall Flights!

Phoenix is an avian ambassador with The Peregrine Fund and the World Center for Birds of Prey. Fall Flights gives visitors the chance to watch six avian ambassadors fly overhead in a dramatic program designed to educate viewers about raptors and how they're doing in the world.

Tate Mason, Director of the World Center for Birds of Prey, and Stephanie Ashley, curator of birds at The Peregrine Fund, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this year's program and the work being done to educate the public about birds of prey.

Tags
Idaho Matters Birds of PreyThe Peregrine FundWorld Center For Birds Of Prey
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate