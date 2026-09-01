The growing connection between climate change and human health

Doctors need to do more to put a face and a voice to the impacts a changing climate are having on our planet. That was the message from Dr. Terry O’Connor, who helped the University of Colorado form their Climate Medicine Program.

Sadly, Dr. O’Connor died in a backcountry avalanche in the Salmon-Challis National Forest two years ago, but his legacy lives on and this year’s Treasure Valley Regional Climate and Health Symposium which will honor his message and explore how climate change and health intersect.