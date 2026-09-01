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Idaho Matters

The growing connection between climate change and human health

By Samantha Wright
Published September 1, 2026 at 1:31 PM MDT
AP

Doctors need to do more to put a face and a voice to the impacts a changing climate are having on our planet. That was the message from Dr. Terry O’Connor, who helped the University of Colorado form their Climate Medicine Program.

Sadly, Dr. O’Connor died in a backcountry avalanche in the Salmon-Challis National Forest two years ago, but his legacy lives on and this year’s Treasure Valley Regional Climate and Health Symposium which will honor his message and explore how climate change and health intersect.

It’s the second year for the program and Dr. Ethan Sims, the Executive Director for Idaho Clinicians for Climate and Health and an emergency physician with St. Luke’s, as well as, Dr. Bhar Chekuri, she’s an Assistant Professor, Family Medicine Director at the University of Colorado School of Medicine and they joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

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Idaho Matters Climate Change
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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
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