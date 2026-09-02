Idaho leaders look for answers to growing rat problem

Mayors and city council members from six cities will gather in front of the Ada County Commissioners to talk about how rats are spreading across the Treasure Valley and what they can do about it Wednesday night.

We've talked to two political candidates who have their own plans for dealing with rats. And Central District Health board has earmarked $250,000 to fight the critters, and it’s looking for the best way to spend that money.

George Prentice sat down with Kristen Ryan, the new director of Central District Health, to talk about the rat problem and other health challenges, like wildfire smoke, that are impacting Idaho.