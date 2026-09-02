Why one woman is taking on the worlds highest peaks
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Eva Steinwald
2 of 6 — Hillary step going down.JPG
Eva Steinwald
3 of 6 — GOING TO CAMP 4.jpg
Eva Steinwald
4 of 6 — Camp 1 19k.JPG
Eva Steinwald
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Eva Steinwald
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Eva Steinwald
We all have something that scares us, and facing that thing is often no easy task.
For Eva Steinwald, that meant confronting a fear of heights and ultimately climbing Everest, one of the tallest mountains in the world.
And she’s not stopping there; in fact, she’s determined to climb the Seven Summits all by the time she turns 70.
Steinwald joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this challenge.