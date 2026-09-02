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Idaho Matters

Why one woman is taking on the worlds highest peaks

By Hannah Gardoski
Published September 2, 2026 at 1:33 PM MDT
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Eva Steinwald
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Eva Steinwald
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Eva Steinwald
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Eva Steinwald
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Eva Steinwald
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Eva Steinwald

We all have something that scares us, and facing that thing is often no easy task.

For Eva Steinwald, that meant confronting a fear of heights and ultimately climbing Everest, one of the tallest mountains in the world. 

And she’s not stopping there; in fact, she’s determined to climb the Seven Summits all by the time she turns 70.

Steinwald joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this challenge.

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Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

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