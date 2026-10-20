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Idaho Matters

Election security and voter access with Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane

By Gemma Gaudette
Published October 20, 2026 at 1:15 PM MDT
Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane sits for a portrait in his office at the state capitol building Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026.
James Dawson
/
Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane sits for a portrait in his office at the state capitol building Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026.

Election Day is only two weeks away. We spoke with Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane about election security, voter access, and what Idahoans should know as they head to the polls.

We've talked before on Idaho Matters with the voting rights organization Babe Vote about concerns over changes to Idaho's voting laws that took effect in 2023.

Babe Vote and the League of Women Voters of Idaho argue those changes have made it harder for some Idahoans to register and cast their ballots, particularly younger voters and people who have trouble obtaining the required identification.

The Idaho Supreme Court upheld those laws, but the debate over their impact continues.

McGrane joined Idaho Matters to talk about election security, voter access, and what Idahoans should know as they head to the polls.

Tags
Idaho Matters ElectionsIdaho PoliticsVoting rightsElection 2026Phil McGrane
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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
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