Election security and voter access with Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane

Election Day is only two weeks away. We spoke with Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane about election security, voter access, and what Idahoans should know as they head to the polls.

We've talked before on Idaho Matters with the voting rights organization Babe Vote about concerns over changes to Idaho's voting laws that took effect in 2023.

Babe Vote and the League of Women Voters of Idaho argue those changes have made it harder for some Idahoans to register and cast their ballots , particularly younger voters and people who have trouble obtaining the required identification.

The Idaho Supreme Court upheld those laws, but the debate over their impact continues.

McGrane joined Idaho Matters to talk about election security, voter access, and what Idahoans should know as they head to the polls.