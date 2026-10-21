DarkSky International recognizes Idaho resort for their clear skies

On a clear night in central Idaho, the stars are hard to miss.

Protecting that view takes more than just a remote location. It means paying attention to the light on the ground as well.

This is something that Sun Valley Resort is doing and they were recently certified by DarkSky International for this effort.

That’s a big deal for a resort welcoming thousands of visitors each year.

Chief Operating Officer of Sun Valley Resort Pete Sonntag and Sustainability Manager Betsy Siszell joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this recognition and what it means.