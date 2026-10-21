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Idaho Matters

DarkSky International recognizes Idaho resort for their clear skies

By Hannah Gardoski
Published October 21, 2026 at 1:50 PM MDT
The night sky.
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The night sky.

On a clear night in central Idaho, the stars are hard to miss.

Protecting that view takes more than just a remote location. It means paying attention to the light on the ground as well.

This is something that Sun Valley Resort is doing and they were recently certified by DarkSky International for this effort.

That’s a big deal for a resort welcoming thousands of visitors each year.

Chief Operating Officer of Sun Valley Resort Pete Sonntag and Sustainability Manager Betsy Siszell joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this recognition and what it means.

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Idaho Matters Sun Valley ResortInternational Dark-Sky AssociationStarsNature
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Hannah Gardoski
Hannah Gardoski was the Idaho Matters Assistant Producer from 2022-2026.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

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