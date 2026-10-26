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Idaho Matters

2026 Midterm Elections: An interview with 1st Congressional District candidate Kaylee Peterson

By Gemma Gaudette
Published October 26, 2026 at 1:02 PM MDT
Boise State Public Radio
A screenshot from our conversation with Kaylee Peterson, who is running for Idaho's District One seat in Congress against incumbent Rep. Russ Fulcher.

Idaho voters head to the polls Nov. 3 and one of the races on the ballot is for Idaho's First Congressional District.

Rep. Russ Fulcher (R-Idaho) is running for reelection and one of the candidates challenging him is Democrat Kaylee Peterson.

Peterson has run against Fulcher before. This year, she's campaigning on everything from the cost of health care and housing to protecting Idaho's public lands and holding elected officials accountable.

She joined Idaho Matters to talk about her campaign and what she would do differently if elected to Congress.

We reached out to all candidates running for office. To see the full interviews for those who responded, click here.

Tags
Idaho Matters ElectionsIdaho PoliticsU.S. CongressIdaho Democratic PartyElection 2026
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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

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