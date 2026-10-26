2026 Midterm Elections: An interview with 1st Congressional District candidate Kaylee Peterson

Idaho voters head to the polls Nov. 3 and one of the races on the ballot is for Idaho's First Congressional District.

Rep. Russ Fulcher (R-Idaho) is running for reelection and one of the candidates challenging him is Democrat Kaylee Peterson.

Peterson has run against Fulcher before. This year, she's campaigning on everything from the cost of health care and housing to protecting Idaho's public lands and holding elected officials accountable.

She joined Idaho Matters to talk about her campaign and what she would do differently if elected to Congress.

We reached out to all candidates running for office. To see the full interviews for those who responded, click here.