Idavotes 2026 - What the election means for Idaho

It was a historic election night across the country as Democrats made major gains, shifting the balance of power in Washington D.C..

And while voters in many parts of the country sent a clear message about the direction they want the nation to take, here in Idaho the results told a somewhat different story.

Republicans continued their dominance in statewide races but there were some interesting developments in legislative contests . One of the most closely watched ballot measures in recent Idaho history, Proposition 1, went down to defeat.

So what do the results tell us about Idaho voters and what could they mean for the future of our state?

Today our Roundtable includes:

