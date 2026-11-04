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Idaho Matters

Idavotes 2026 - What the election means for Idaho

By Gemma Gaudette,
Samantha Wright
Published November 4, 2026 at 1:18 PM MST
People casting their ballots at the Alumni and Friends Center on the Boise State University campus.
Murphy Woodhouse
/
Boise State Public Radio
People casting their ballots at the Alumni and Friends Center on the Boise State University campus.

It was a historic election night across the country as Democrats made major gains, shifting the balance of power in Washington D.C..

And while voters in many parts of the country sent a clear message about the direction they want the nation to take, here in Idaho the results told a somewhat different story.

Republicans continued their dominance in statewide races but there were some interesting developments in legislative contests. One of the most closely watched ballot measures in recent Idaho history, Proposition 1, went down to defeat.

So what do the results tell us about Idaho voters and what could they mean for the future of our state?

Today our Roundtable includes:

Tags
Idaho Matters Election 2026Proposition 1Jim RischRuss FulcherIdaho Legislature
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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

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