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Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: November 6, 2026

By Gemma Gaudette
Published November 6, 2026 at 1:28 PM MST
Pastor Douglas Wilson, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s spiritual adviser, wants to remake Moscow, Idaho, into a Christian town.
Credit: Geoff Crimmins/ZUMA
Pastor Douglas Wilson, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s spiritual adviser, wants to remake Moscow, Idaho, into a Christian town.

The ‘Reveal’ podcast took a look at Doug Wilson's church in Moscow, Idaho and how the church's rising media presence is creating tensions in the town. Meanwhile, the U.S. Army awarded Boise-based mining company Perpetua $40 million to explore tungsten.

Some Canyon County voters had to stand in line for quite awhile to vote, and the Idaho Supreme Court heard arguments from Lori Vallow Daybell to appeal her convictions and request for a new trial.

It’s Friday, so it's time for our Reporter Roundtable, where Idaho Matters gets you up to date on the news that made headlines this past week.

Today our Roundtable includes:

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Idaho Matters Christ ChurchMiningMcCallLori VallowReporter Roundtable
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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
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