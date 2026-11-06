Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: November 6, 2026

The ‘Reveal’ podcast took a look at Doug Wilson's church in Moscow, Idaho and how the church's rising media presence is creating tensions in the town . Meanwhile, the U.S. Army awarded Boise-based mining company Perpetua $40 million to explore tungsten .

Some Canyon County voters had to stand in line for quite awhile to vote, and the Idaho Supreme Court heard arguments from Lori Vallow Daybell to appeal her convictions and request for a new trial.

It’s Friday, so it's time for our Reporter Roundtable, where Idaho Matters gets you up to date on the news that made headlines this past week.

Today our Roundtable includes: