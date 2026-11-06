NASA is sending humans back to the moon for the first time in more than 50 years

How old are the craters on the moon ? That’s just one of many questions scientists want to answer with NASA’s Artemis missions, which will take humans back to the surface of the moon for the first time in more than 50 years.

Dr. Barbara Cohen is a planetary scientist at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center. She’s worked on several parts of the Artemis mission, including on Artemis III. She even has her very own asteroid named after her!