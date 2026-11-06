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Idaho Matters

NASA is sending humans back to the moon for the first time in more than 50 years

By Samantha Wright
Published November 6, 2026 at 1:28 PM MST
NASA

How old are the craters on the moon? That’s just one of many questions scientists want to answer with NASA’s Artemis missions, which will take humans back to the surface of the moon for the first time in more than 50 years.

Dr. Barbara Cohen is a planetary scientist at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center. She’s worked on several parts of the Artemis mission, including on Artemis III. She even has her very own asteroid named after her!

She’s in Boise on Nov. 6 for the Boise State University Physics Department’s First Friday Astronomy program, where they bring in a different space scientist every month to share their knowledge and do a little stargazing if the weather is right. Dr. Cohen joined Idaho Matters and gave a preview of the event.

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Idaho Matters NASASpaceMoonBoise State UniversityBoise State Physics Department
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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
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