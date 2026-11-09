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Darigold faces threat of being shut down

By George Prentice
Published November 9, 2026 at 2:00 PM MST
Bottle of milk with straw in it
Gavin Froome
/
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Bottle of milk with straw in it

An Idaho business, whose names and dairy products are very well known, is facing the very real threat of shutting down.

City of Boise officials have threatened to pull Darigold’s sewer permit if they do not get in compliance. Darigold has received many violations over the past few years and has only been in compliance for six months since 2021.

The City of Boise is giving them until mid-January to get back into compliance.

Our George Prentice has the exclusive story, and he joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.

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Idaho Matters MilkCity of BoiseDarigold
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George Prentice
As host of Morning Edition, I'm the luckiest person I've ever known because I spend my days listening to smart, passionate, engaging people. It’s a public trust. I lean in to talk with actors, poets, writers and volunteers who make Idaho that much more special.
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