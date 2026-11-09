Darigold faces threat of being shut down

An Idaho business, whose names and dairy products are very well known, is facing the very real threat of shutting down.

City of Boise officials have threatened to pull Darigold’s sewer permit if they do not get in compliance. Darigold has received many violations over the past few years and has only been in compliance for six months since 2021.

The City of Boise is giving them until mid-January to get back into compliance.

Our George Prentice has the exclusive story, and he joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.