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Proposal for luxury subdivision with helipads in historic ranch near McCall withdrawn

By Gemma Gaudette,
Samantha Wright
Published November 9, 2026 at 1:59 PM MST
Boise State Public Radio

A proposal for luxury subdivision in the historic Shaw Ranch near McCall has been withdrawn by developers. The project had plans for a subdivision with more than 50 homes, including some with their own helipads.

The project was controversial and went through a lot of changes before Altitude Development Group of McCall pulled the plug in November.

Drew Dodson, reporter and editor for Valley Lookout, has been following this story and has the latest update. He joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.

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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
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