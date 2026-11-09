Proposal for luxury subdivision with helipads in historic ranch near McCall withdrawn
A proposal for luxury subdivision in the historic Shaw Ranch near McCall has been withdrawn by developers. The project had plans for a subdivision with more than 50 homes, including some with their own helipads.
The project was controversial and went through a lot of changes before Altitude Development Group of McCall pulled the plug in November.
Drew Dodson, reporter and editor for Valley Lookout, has been following this story and has the latest update. He joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.