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Idaho Matters

New study says hot beverages can triple risk of esophageal cancer

By Samantha Wright
Published November 9, 2026 at 2:01 PM MST
A steaming cup of coffee
Silva Azniv
/
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A steaming cup of coffee

You may like your coffee piping hot, but did you know a new study says that very hot beverages could triple the risk of esophageal cancer?

More than 500,000 thousand new cases of this type of cancer are diagnosed each year, and cases are on the rise.

How does a hot cup of coffee possibly raise your risk of cancer? What kind of signs and symptoms should you be looking for?

Dr. Christopher Reising is an esophageal surgeon at Saint Alphonsus and he joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.

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Idaho Matters CancerResearchSaint Alphonsus
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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
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