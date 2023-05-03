AAPI Heritage

-
The wind project is exactly the type the Biden Administration says is needed to transition the country’s energy supply away from fossil fuels. But locals are opposed.
Idaho Matters takes a look at the life of Toshio Mori, an early Japanese American fiction writer, and his legacy.
The report comes in the middle of the federal agency’s timeline of assessing the proposal from energy company Magic Valley Energy, a subsidiary of LS Power, to build up to 400 turbines on federal land northeast of Twin Falls.
The history of Japanese internment in the United States during WWII and the Minidoka prison camp in Idaho.
The Idaho camp, which sometimes held over 9,000 Japanese-American detainees, operated from 1942 to 1945. A National Historic Site now lies there, outside Jerome and Twin Falls.
The Minidoka National Historic Site is one of the 11 most endangered historic places in the country, according to an annual list released by the National Trust for Historic Preservation Wednesday.
My name is Sam Hui. I moved to Boise, Idaho in 1972. I was born in Hong Kong. My mother's maiden name is Louie, and the Louie's have been in Idaho since…
During World War II, thousands of Japanese Americans were ordered by the U.S. government to be incarcerated in remote camps. The order, signed by…
Shouting, rhythmic banging and laughter fill the hallways of Jewett Auditorium in Caldwell. People beat large wooden dowel-shaped sticks on makeshift drums: large plastic trash cans, bottoms removed and covered with a thick layer of packing tape. Until March and the stay-a-t-home order, the local drumming group Kawa Taiko practiced together weekly.
The internment of Japanese Americans in Idaho during World War II is a dark part of our history that’s inspired art and social criticism. This Thursday…