Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: September 19, 2025

By Gemma Gaudette,
Samantha Wright
Published September 19, 2025 at 1:42 PM MDT
A photo inside the Idaho capitol building looking up at the dome with the Idaho state flag hanging in the foreground.
James Dawson
/
Boise State Public Radio
The Idaho state flag hanging in the Capitol rotunda.

Idaho's Medicaid program is facing a budget shortfall, voter ID laws have been challenged in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, state lawmakers have taken a sponsored trip to Israeli, Idaho's temporary 3% budget holdback we told you about in July will now become permanent in future budgets and Idaho's state insurance plan will no longer cover GLP-1 drugs for weight loss.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
