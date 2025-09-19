Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: September 19, 2025

Idaho's Medicaid program is facing a budget shortfall, voter ID laws have been challenged in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, state lawmakers have taken a sponsored trip to Israeli, Idaho's temporary 3% budget holdback we told you about in July will now become permanent in future budgets and Idaho's state insurance plan will no longer cover GLP-1 drugs for weight loss.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

