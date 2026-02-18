African weaving workshops foster community and preserve culture in Idaho

Every year, the City of Boise awards grants to groups and people who are creating projects that "cultivate a distinct sense of place that reflects Boise's rich past and diverse communities."

Last year the Boise Arts & History grant program gave out $120,000 for 44 cultural projects, and the money goes for everything from state history to dance performances.

The nonprofit group African Community Development received one of those grants for their traditional African weaving workshops to share economic, cultural, and community building skills.

Buta Muzuri joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about the program.

