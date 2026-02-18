© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIN Kind Dinner get tickets here
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

African weaving workshops foster community and preserve culture in Idaho

By Samantha Wright
Published February 18, 2026 at 1:12 PM MST
African Community Development

Every year, the City of Boise awards grants to groups and people who are creating projects that "cultivate a distinct sense of place that reflects Boise's rich past and diverse communities."

Last year the Boise Arts & History grant program gave out $120,000 for 44 cultural projects, and the money goes for everything from state history to dance performances.

The nonprofit group African Community Development received one of those grants for their traditional African weaving workshops to share economic, cultural, and community building skills.

Buta Muzuri joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about the program.

Tags
Idaho Matters Boise Arts And HistoryImmigration
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate