As the climate warms, infectious diseases are showing in new places
When most people think about climate change, they often picture heat waves, storms and wildfires.
But there’s another consequence that’s drawing attention from doctors: the spread of infectious diseases.
As the climate changes, the habitats for mosquitos, ticks, and other disease carriers are shifting, bringing illnesses into places they’ve never been before.
Dr. Preeti Jaggi, director of antimicrobial stewardship at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta joined Idaho Matters to talk more about these trends and possible solutions.