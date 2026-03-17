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As the climate warms, infectious diseases are showing in new places

By Hannah Gardoski
Published March 17, 2026 at 1:24 PM MDT
A harmful trio (from left): a deer tick, lone star tick and dog tick.
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A harmful trio (from left): a deer tick, lone star tick and dog tick.

When most people think about climate change, they often picture heat waves, storms and wildfires.

But there’s another consequence that’s drawing attention from doctors: the spread of infectious diseases.

As the climate changes, the habitats for mosquitos, ticks, and other disease carriers are shifting, bringing illnesses into places they’ve never been before.

Dr. Preeti Jaggi, director of antimicrobial stewardship at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta joined Idaho Matters to talk more about these trends and possible solutions.

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Idaho Matters Climate ChangeDiseases
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Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
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