Idaho Matters revisits award-winning interview with NPR's Mary Louise Kelly

Idaho Matters was honored by the Idaho Press Club with five awards including Best News Talk Show in Idaho, Best Election Report of 2025 and we picked up an award for Use of Sound for our story last November about a local bookstore using art to survive and Light Feature Report for our peek behind the scenes at a local lavender farm in Boise.

We were also honored with an award for Best Audio Interview for our talk with NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly, which is why we wanted to take a look back at that special conversation.