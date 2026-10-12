Idaho 44: Owyhee County - Local museum brings state history to life

Owyhee County is a small but mighty home to only 11,000 residents; it covers a landmass larger than the state of New Jersey, and it’s one of the Idaho counties we haven’t visited yet for our Idaho 44 project.

At the heart of the county is the "Owyhee Historical Museum," a place where you can step back in time and experience the lives of southwestern Idaho's earliest miners, ranchers, farmers and families.

The museum was founded in 1961. And its director, Eriks Garsvo, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about their exhibits, including the largest collection of stagecoaches in Idaho.