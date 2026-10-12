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Idaho Matters

Idaho 44: Owyhee County - Local museum brings state history to life

By Catherine Serio,
Samantha Wright
Published October 12, 2026 at 1:48 PM MDT
Owyhee Museum

Owyhee County is a small but mighty home to only 11,000 residents; it covers a landmass larger than the state of New Jersey, and it’s one of the Idaho counties we haven’t visited yet for our Idaho 44 project.

At the heart of the county is the "Owyhee Historical Museum," a place where you can step back in time and experience the lives of southwestern Idaho's earliest miners, ranchers, farmers and families.

The museum was founded in 1961. And its director, Eriks Garsvo, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about their exhibits, including the largest collection of stagecoaches in Idaho.

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Catherine Serio
Catherine has been a Boise resident since 1995. A licensed psychologist, she’s enjoyed caring for Idaho citizens, teaching medical residents, and helping to scale mental health care across the country through technology and new care models.
See stories by Catherine Serio
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

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