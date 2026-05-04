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Boise State Public Radio takes home 21 Idaho Press Club awards for 2025 reporting

Boise State Public Radio News | By Staff
Published May 4, 2026 at 3:41 PM MDT
From left to right, News Director Sáša Woodruff, and Newsroom Interns Jaxon Holmes and Jaime Geary.
From left to right, News Director Sáša Woodruff, and Newsroom Interns Jaxon Holmes and Jaime Geary.

Boise State Public Radio earned top honors at the Idaho Press Club Awards, taking home 21 awards for its 2025 reporting across audio and digital journalism. The recognition highlights the newsroom’s depth and range — from watchdog coverage and election reporting to compelling features, interviews and innovative storytelling.

With multiple first-place finishes and honors spanning both staff and student work, the awards reflect a continued commitment to producing impactful, community-focused journalism across Idaho.

General Excellence — Audio

  • Heath Druzin - Howl - 1st Place

Election Report — Audio

Spot News Report — Audio

In the middle of the couch from left, Steve "Snaggletooth" Buscemi, Blue and Shorty get scritches from their owners Wendy and Larry Nevers. The Nevers have faced significant homeowners insurance premium increases over their first year living in Idaho.
Politics & Government
As evidence of Idaho homeowners insurance crisis mounts, so does bipartisan concern
New data also points to major insurance impacts in places surprising to many, including the Snake River Plain.

Watchdog/Investigative Report

Serious Feature Report — Audio

A close-up of David Lynch’s face in profile. A older man with silver white hair, blue eyes looking to the left.
News
White picket fences and pipe bombs: How David Lynch’s Boise childhood inspired uncanny filmmaking
David Lynch, the director of cult classics such as Twin Peaks, Mulholland Drive and Eraserhead passed away last week. Known for his cryptic storytelling, surrealist imagery, and eerie moodiness, the filmmaker’s career was defined by a distinct visual style, perhaps shaped by his childhood in suburban Idaho.

Light Feature Report — Audio

Interview — Audio

News Talk Show

Use of Sound — Audio

Newsletter — PR

General News Story — Student

Serious Feature — Student

Election — Student

Reporter of the Year — Broadcast

Mountain West News Bureau Homeowners Insurance Resources
The Mountain West News Bureau and Boise State Public Radio have been covering the growing homeowners insurance crisis in Idaho and across the region for well over a year. Here you’ll find interactive maps, links to stories and other resources. You’ll also find a way to get in touch if you are among the many thousands being impacted in the state.

Best Graphics

Best Use of Social Media

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Station News Station NewsNews AwardsIdaho Press Club
Staff
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