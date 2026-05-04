Boise State Public Radio takes home 21 Idaho Press Club awards for 2025 reporting
Boise State Public Radio earned top honors at the Idaho Press Club Awards, taking home 21 awards for its 2025 reporting across audio and digital journalism. The recognition highlights the newsroom’s depth and range — from watchdog coverage and election reporting to compelling features, interviews and innovative storytelling.
With multiple first-place finishes and honors spanning both staff and student work, the awards reflect a continued commitment to producing impactful, community-focused journalism across Idaho.
General Excellence — Audio
- Heath Druzin - Howl - 1st Place
Election Report — Audio
- Samantha Wright - Idahoans decide on schools, taxes, and city leaders in local elections - 1st Place
Spot News Report — Audio
- Jaime Geary - Boise straight pride event reflects ideas considered 'extremist' - 1st Place
Watchdog/Investigative Report
- Murphy Woodhouse - As evidence of Idaho homeowners' insurance crisis mounts, so does bipartisan concern - 1st Place
- Troy Oppie - Former Boise State President's rural initiative escapes chopping block, but seeks new funding - 2nd Place
- James Dawson - Tobin Bolter family disavows new nonprofit — its leader has a long criminal past - 3rd Place
Serious Feature Report — Audio
- Troy Oppie - Ada County's trash will soon be helping heat local homes - 3rd Place
Light Feature Report — Audio
- Julie Luchetta - White picket fences and pipe bombs: How David Lynch's Boise childhood inspired uncanny filmmaking - 1st Place
- Samantha Wright, Lucina Glynn - Go behind the scenes of a local lavender farm in Boise - 3rd Place
Interview — Audio
- Samantha Wright - ‘It. Goes. So. Fast.’: An author interview with NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly - 1st Place
- Julie Luchetta - Four decades in, late night music host Arthur Balinger still taking audiences to 'cosmic heights' - 2nd Place
News Talk Show
- Gemma Gaudette, Samantha Wright, Hannah Gardoski - Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: A year-in-review 2025 - 1st Place
Use of Sound — Audio
- Troy Oppie - Western Idaho Fair Livestock Market Auction brings in highest total ever - $682,000 and still counting - 2nd Place
- Samantha Wright - One local bookstore is using art to keep the doors open - 3rd Place
Newsletter — PR
- James Dawson - Legislative Round-Up Newsletter - 1st Place
General News Story — Student
- Jaime Geary - Department of Agriculture using copper chemical to combat Snake River quagga mussels - 2nd Place
Serious Feature — Student
- Jaxon Holmes - Students in Parma want to remind you 'boys have problems too' - 2nd Place
Election — Student
- Jaime Geary - At Bernie Sanders and Charlie Kirk rallies, Idahoans share their thoughts - 3rd Place
Reporter of the Year — Broadcast
- Murphy Woodhouse - 2nd Place
Best Graphics
- Murphy Woodhouse, Katie Kloppenburg - Mountain West News Bureau Homeowners Insurance Resources - 2nd Place
Best Use of Social Media
- Katie Kloppenburg - Wired Differently: Adult life with ADHD and Autism - 3rd Place