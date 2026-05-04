Boise State Public Radio takes home 21 Idaho Press Club awards for 2025 reporting

Boise State Public Radio earned top honors at the Idaho Press Club Awards, taking home 21 awards for its 2025 reporting across audio and digital journalism. The recognition highlights the newsroom’s depth and range — from watchdog coverage and election reporting to compelling features, interviews and innovative storytelling.

With multiple first-place finishes and honors spanning both staff and student work, the awards reflect a continued commitment to producing impactful, community-focused journalism across Idaho.

General Excellence — Audio



Heath Druzin - Howl - 1st Place

Election Report — Audio



Samantha Wright - Idahoans decide on schools, taxes, and city leaders in local elections - 1st Place

Spot News Report — Audio



Jaime Geary - Boise straight pride event reflects ideas considered 'extremist' - 1st Place

Watchdog/Investigative Report



Serious Feature Report — Audio



Troy Oppie - Ada County's trash will soon be helping heat local homes - 3rd Place

News White picket fences and pipe bombs: How David Lynch’s Boise childhood inspired uncanny filmmaking David Lynch, the director of cult classics such as Twin Peaks, Mulholland Drive and Eraserhead passed away last week. Known for his cryptic storytelling, surrealist imagery, and eerie moodiness, the filmmaker’s career was defined by a distinct visual style, perhaps shaped by his childhood in suburban Idaho. Listen • 5:57

Light Feature Report — Audio



Interview — Audio



News Talk Show



Gemma Gaudette, Samantha Wright, Hannah Gardoski - Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: A year-in-review 2025 - 1st Place

Use of Sound — Audio



Newsletter — PR



James Dawson - Legislative Round-Up Newsletter - 1st Place

General News Story — Student



Jaime Geary - Department of Agriculture using copper chemical to combat Snake River quagga mussels - 2nd Place

Serious Feature — Student



Jaxon Holmes - Students in Parma want to remind you 'boys have problems too' - 2nd Place

Election — Student



Jaime Geary - At Bernie Sanders and Charlie Kirk rallies, Idahoans share their thoughts - 3rd Place

Reporter of the Year — Broadcast



Murphy Woodhouse - 2nd Place

Mountain West News Bureau Homeowners Insurance Resources The Mountain West News Bureau and Boise State Public Radio have been covering the growing homeowners insurance crisis in Idaho and across the region for well over a year. Here you’ll find interactive maps, links to stories and other resources. You’ll also find a way to get in touch if you are among the many thousands being impacted in the state.

Best Graphics



Murphy Woodhouse, Katie Kloppenburg - Mountain West News Bureau Homeowners Insurance Resources - 2nd Place

Best Use of Social Media

