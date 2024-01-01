© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho's Black Heritage and History

February marks Black History Month, honoring the contributions African Americans have made and recognizing their sacrifices. Idaho has a dark history of white supremacy, a history that continues to crop up in news today. But the state is also home to a resilient and proud community of Black and African American Idahoans. For some, their history in this majority-white state goes back generations.
stock
Law & Justice
Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy in Idaho
Idaho led the nation in civil rights policies in the early 1960s and we talk with Phillip Thompson of the Idaho Black History Museum about those policies and the role of Martin Luther King Jr. in inspiring the movement in the Gem State.
Idaho State Historic Preservation Office
Arts & Culture
Historians work to preserve and highlight Black History in Idaho
Frankie Barnhill
google
Law & Justice
Idaho Black History Museum celebrates the role of law in the fight for civil rights
Gemma Gaudette
Erma Andree Madry Hayman lived to the age of 102.
News
Erma Hayman helped create a Boise neighborhood
Her legacy will inspire generations to come.
Learn More
Celebrating Erma Hayman
We Are Idaho features Idahoans from all walks of life telling their stories of living here in their own words.
We Are Idaho: Jessie Levin
Jessie Levin helped plan last summer’s vigil at the Idaho State Capitol to remember African Americans killed by police violence. After the gathering, the…
We Are Idaho: Gabrielle Davis
My name is Gabrielle Davis. I am the owner and counselor for Equitable Counseling and Consulting based in Boise.When I came here, I was looking for a way…
We Are Idaho: Keith Anderson
My name is Keith Anderson. I work for the TRIO Program at Boise State as an educational specialist.The TRIO Program is a government program which works…
We Are Idaho: Mae Gaines
My name is Mae Gaines and I'm the owner of Vegan Soul in Boise, Idaho.I came from California. I've been a vegan for three years now. I went vegan one year…
We Are Idaho: Mone't Alberts
My name is Mone’t Alberts. I am a student at Boise State in Biomedical Tissue Engineering, and I grew up in Boise, Idaho.I went to elementary, middle,…
We Are Idaho: Leta Harris Neustaedter
My name is Leta Harris Neustaedter. I am an arts educator, a musician, an actor, a licensed clinical social worker and community organizer.I started to…
We Are Idaho: Tai Simpson "The Storyteller"
Everything is based in stories. We want to be understood in our most human level, and storytelling is the easiest way to do that. When I create spaces for…
Juneteenth
Emancipation Day celebration, June 19, 1900 held in "East Woods" on East 24th Street. Mrs. Grace Murray Stephenson also kept a diary of the day's events which she sold to the San Francisco Chronicle.
  1. The history of Juneteenth in Idaho and beyond
  2. Boise cooks prepare for Juneteenth celebrations
  3. Juneteenth through the eyes of a nine year old — and her dad
  4. Blackfeet youth organize rally for Juneteenth
  5. Celebrating Juneteenth in Idaho
Racial Justice & Equality
  1. Black women in Idaho and Colorado reflect on long overdue calls for racial justice
  2. Mountain West states lag in support for teachers of color, report finds
  3. Reports spotlight severe incarceration inequities in Nevada, Colorado
  4. Canyon County celebrates its first Latinx Pride event
  5. Mountain West News Bureau wins national award for tribal jails investigation
