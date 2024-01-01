Idaho's Black Heritage and History
February marks Black History Month, honoring the contributions African Americans have made and recognizing their sacrifices. Idaho has a dark history of white supremacy, a history that continues to crop up in news today. But the state is also home to a resilient and proud community of Black and African American Idahoans. For some, their history in this majority-white state goes back generations.
Idaho led the nation in civil rights policies in the early 1960s and we talk with Phillip Thompson of the Idaho Black History Museum about those policies and the role of Martin Luther King Jr. in inspiring the movement in the Gem State.
Her legacy will inspire generations to come.
Celebrating Erma Hayman
The Erma Hayman House is now open to the public following many years of preparation. The small sandstone house, once part of the city’s most diverse community and the last single-family home in Boise’s River Street neighborhood, celebrates the legacy of Erma Hayman's life.
September 22, 2022 – quite a day at 617 Ash Street. On the day the City of Boise swings the doors open to the Erma Hayman House, Morning Edition host George Prentice previews the restoration and art installations and talks about Mrs. Hayman's life-long (she lived to be 102) legacy of love.
Idaho Matters takes a look inside of Erma Hayman House, a 115 year old single family home that is being preserved as a cultural site in Downtown Boise.
Have you heard of Erma Hayman? The Boisean lived a long and influential life, much of it spent in the historic River Street Neighborhood. Hayman, who was…
We Are Idaho features Idahoans from all walks of life telling their stories of living here in their own words.
