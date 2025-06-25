© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Health
Idaho Matters

'One woman, one disease, one doctor': Idaho doctor's dedication to his patients

By Lucina Glynn
Published June 25, 2025 at 1:49 PM MDT
Ada County Medical Society

For 65 years, the Ada County Medical Society has been bringing doctors and medical professionals together to build a stronger community.

Every year, the group honors those who have contributed significantly to the local medical community, and Idaho Matters was honored to receive a "Friend of Medicine Award."

We continue our coverage of the local medical community by highlighting fellow 2025 Physicians of the Year award recipients, including Dr. Writer, Dr. Necochea and Dr. Roman.

This year, the ACMS gave their "Exemplary Patient Care Award" to Dr. Geraldo Perez with St. Luke's Cancer Institute.

Dr. Perez joined Idaho Matters to talk about his career.

Lucina Glynn
