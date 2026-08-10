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Idaho Matters

Idaho health expert offers tips avoid foodborne illness

By Staff
Published August 10, 2026 at 2:46 PM MDT
Richard Jack
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"You can't scrub a raspberry.”

So how can we make sure the fruits and veggies we buy from the grocery store are safe from foodborne illnesses, like the cyclosporiasis outbreak that’s sickened more than 10,000 people around the country?

And what do you do if you think you have gotten sick from something you ate?

Dr. Kathryn Turner is Idaho's Deputy State Epidemiologist and Chief of the Bureau of Environmental Health and Communicable Disease at the Division of Public Health, and she has some tips on how to keep us safe from the produce we bring home.

Our George Prentice sat down with Dr. Turner to find out more.

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Idaho Matters Food SafetyIdaho Department of Health and Welfare
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