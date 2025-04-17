-
April's guest writer-curator for Something I Heard, Martin Corless-Smith, reads Charlotte Mew's poem, "I So Liked Spring."
April's writer-curator for Something I Heard, Martin Corless-Smith, reads "To Daffodils" by Robert Herrick.
Heidi Kraay, March's writer-curator for Something I Heard, reads a monologue from her play, "see in the dark."
March's writer-curator for Something I Heard, Heidi Kraay, reads an excerpt from "How to Do Nothing" by Jenny Odell.
Heidi Kraay, March's writer-curator for Something I Heard, reads "Miss you. Would like to grab that chilled tofu we love." by Gabrielle Calvocoressi.
Heidi Kraay, March's writer-curator for Something I Heard, reads "Silence" by Dan Bellm, for the first week of the month.
On the final week of February, Something I Heard guest Diane Raptosh, shares one of her own poems, titled “Husband.”
On this week's episode of Something I Heard, February's writer-curator, Diane Raptosh, reads a poem by Karen Donovan, titled “Harmonic.”
February's writer-curator on Something I Heard, Diane Raptosh, reads an excerpt from "What We Ask of Flesh" by Remica Bingham-Risher.
February's writer-curator on Something I Heard, Diane Raptosh, shares one of her own poems, an untitled American sonnet.